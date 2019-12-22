Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Becton Dickinson and traded as high as $275.48 and last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 308616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.87.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

