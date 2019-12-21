TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.79

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $41.51. TC Pipelines shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 20,048 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCP. Bank of America raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.66.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

