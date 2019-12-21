Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.51. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

