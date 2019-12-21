MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.84

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.84 and traded as high as $79.68. MGE Energy shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 3,802 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.32.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

