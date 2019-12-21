Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.15. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 73,308 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.