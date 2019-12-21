Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.70. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter valued at $600,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey in the second quarter valued at about $251,000.

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

