Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.70. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter valued at $600,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey in the second quarter valued at about $251,000.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Glowpoint Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Glowpoint Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
TC Pipelines Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.79
TC Pipelines Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.79
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33
Endesa Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.10
Endesa Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.10
MGE Energy Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.84
MGE Energy Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.84
Investors Bancorp Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43
Investors Bancorp Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report