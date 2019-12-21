Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.91

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.91 and traded as high as $225.61. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $224.89, with a volume of 190,968 shares changing hands.

BRK.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $550.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

