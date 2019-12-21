Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.60. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

