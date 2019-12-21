Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.60. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile (NYSE:CCM)
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
