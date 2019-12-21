Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Columbia India Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

INCO opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berkshire Hathaway Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.91
Berkshire Hathaway Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.91
Southern Union Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85
Southern Union Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85
Concord Medical Services Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51
Concord Medical Services Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51
Columbia India Consumer ETF Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
Columbia India Consumer ETF Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
PC Tel Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66
PC Tel Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66
SBA Communications Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $239.67
SBA Communications Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $239.67


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report