Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Columbia India Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

INCO opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

