PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $8.65. PC Tel shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 46,002 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTI. TheStreet raised PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts expect that PC Tel Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PC Tel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

