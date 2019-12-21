SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $239.67

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $239.67 and traded as high as $240.20. SBA Communications shares last traded at $238.72, with a volume of 31,549 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

