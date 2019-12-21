Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

