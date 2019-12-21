Byline Bancorp Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
BY stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $740.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.