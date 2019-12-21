Byline Bancorp Inc Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $740.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.