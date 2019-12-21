Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EVT opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

