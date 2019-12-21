Analysts Anticipate Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MINI opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

