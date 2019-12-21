-$0.33 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

ABEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ABEO stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

