Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

