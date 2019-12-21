Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $427.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

