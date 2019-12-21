Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:RNP opened at $23.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

