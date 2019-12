Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of LDP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

