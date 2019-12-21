Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Viva Energy Reit’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Shares of VVR opened at A$2.74 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Viva Energy Reit has a 1-year low of A$2.19 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.74.

Get Viva Energy Reit alerts:

About Viva Energy Reit

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.