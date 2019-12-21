John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:JW.B opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

