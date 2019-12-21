Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76.

