Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.50. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 49,656 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Fortuna Silver Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 50.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 194,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 355.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 490,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 929,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 204,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

