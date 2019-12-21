ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.01. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 5,185 shares changing hands.

ZTCOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTE CORP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. ZTE CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

