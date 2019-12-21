FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.31

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $19.55. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 160,986 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

