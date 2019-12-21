Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.58

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.58 and traded as high as $53.98. Fortis shares last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 595,861 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CSFB set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.70.

The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

