ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $836,450.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,551,091 coins and its circulating supply is 15,551,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

