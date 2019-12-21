THORChain Market Cap Achieves $9.98 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. THORChain has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $172,070.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,727,764 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

