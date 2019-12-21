VINchain Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $157,022.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

