AC3 Trading Down 30.3% This Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. In the last week, AC3 has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $343,706.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 268% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

