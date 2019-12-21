Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $72.26.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

