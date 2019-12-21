Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADRO. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 653,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 937,166 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.