Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.27.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,382. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.