Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

