-$0.50 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $169.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.