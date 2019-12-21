Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809 over the last three months. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

