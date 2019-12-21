BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

BMCH opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,799,000 after buying an additional 368,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 78.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 867,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BMC Stock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter worth $24,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

