BMC Stock’s (BMCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $649,459.78. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,779. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

