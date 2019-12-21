Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CICC Research raised Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

