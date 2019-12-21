BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEAT. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.

BEAT stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

