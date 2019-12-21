BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BBIO opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

