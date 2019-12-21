Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BANR. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts expect that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In other news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Banner by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 104,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Banner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

