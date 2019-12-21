Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to progress on its transformation plan. Moreover, the company is progressing well toward achieving its financial targets including earnings per share growth in fiscal 2020. It is on track with its store rationalization efforts, which should drive sales. However, the company's dismal top-line performance, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter and declined year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2019, remains a concern. Moreover, the company is witnessing a weak comps trend for the past few quarters, driven by lower store transactions. Management also provided soft view for fiscal 2019. Meanwhile, its bottom line surpassed the consensus mark in the fiscal second quarter.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

