Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXDX. ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,762,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 1,326,233 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 267,704 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.