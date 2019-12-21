Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $50.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

