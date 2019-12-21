Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

