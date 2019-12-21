Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

HABT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 231.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184,182 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 217,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 24.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

