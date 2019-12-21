Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Indemnity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

