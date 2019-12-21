First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,439,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 83,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 276,892 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

